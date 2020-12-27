Cricket Cricket Karun Nair to lead Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karun Nair will lead the 20-member squad in the absence of an injured Manish Pandey and KL Rahul who is away on national duty. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 16:14 IST Karun Nair will lead Karnataka's 20-man squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 16:14 IST Karun Nair will lead a 20-member Karnataka squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to begin on January 10.The notable absentee from the squad announced on Sunday by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), was Manish Pandey who has been ruled out due to injury. KL Rahul, on the hand, is on national duty in Australia.READ | Dhawan named Delhi captain, Ishant in squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy All the players have been asked to report for nets on December 28 at the KSCA (A) grounds.The defending champion, Karnataka will feature in Group A alongside Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Railways and Tripura.Karnataka squad:Karun Nair (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande (vc), Siddharth KV, Shrijith KL (wk), Sharath BR (wk), Anirudha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Gowtham K, Suchith J, Pravin Dubey, Mithun A, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, Koushik V, Ronit More, Darshan MB, Manoj Bhandage, Shbhang Hegde Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos