Karun Nair to lead Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karun Nair will lead a 20-member Karnataka squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to begin on January 10.

The notable absentee from the squad announced on Sunday by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), was Manish Pandey who has been ruled out due to injury. KL Rahul, on the hand, is on national duty in Australia.

All the players have been asked to report for nets on December 28 at the KSCA (A) grounds.

The defending champion, Karnataka will feature in Group A alongside Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Railways and Tripura.