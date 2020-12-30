Don't want to rush Sreesanth into field, says Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan

Sreesanth may have got back into the Kerala team but head coach Tinu Yohannan feels that the Indian fast bowler should be given time to settle down.

“We don't want to rush him into things. It's seven years since he last played. We have some practice sessions to go, two here (in Alappuzha) and two more in Mumbai, let's see how he does in them but we don't want to rush him into the field,” Yohannan, the first Kerala star to play Test cricket, told Sportstar on Wednesday evening.

This means Sreesanth could possibly miss his side's opening match of the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which begins on January 10. “The first game is against Puducherry (on January 11), we can't take a call right now, we would like to wait till the last moment,” he said.

READ | Tripathi to lead Maharashtra, Jadhav and Ruturaj in squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Yohannan claimed that the decision to pick the 37-year-old was not a tough one. “He has the will to play again. You can't expect him to bowl like he used to earlier but still he has the fire in him. We looked at him and it was not a difficult decision to make.”

The probables played six matches during the cricket camp in Alappuzha. “Sreesanth played about three practice matches and he got two wickets also,” revealed Yohannan. “We finished the matches today.”

Meanwhile, Sreesanth thanked everyone who stood by him during the trying times. “I'm very happy, I got your prayers and support and going forward, I'll need them more,” he said.

“I'm thankful to those in India who stood by me and those who hadn't stood by me because they were all useful in bringing me back,” added Sreesanth.

Yohannan also confirmed that the Kerala squad will be in quarantine for eight days in Mumbai before starting the practice sessions.