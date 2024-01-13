MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Crisis man Sachin Baby’s century puts Kerala in command against Assam

A counter attacking century by the former captain Baby (131) carried Kerala from 276 for seven to 419 all out.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 19:13 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Sachin Baby of Kerala celebrates his century against Assam in Ranji match at the ACA stadium Barsapara in Guwahati.
Sachin Baby of Kerala celebrates his century against Assam in Ranji match at the ACA stadium Barsapara in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sachin Baby of Kerala celebrates his century against Assam in Ranji match at the ACA stadium Barsapara in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Kerala faced another familiar middle order collapse but its crisis man Sachin Baby stood tall among ruins to score his 11th First- Class century as Kerala ended the second day in command against Assam at the ACA stadium here on Saturday.

A counter attacking century by the former captain Baby (131) carried Kerala from 276 for seven to 419 all out. Kerala, which was cruising at 217 for one, lost wickets in clusters after lunch. However, Baby stepped in to lead the recovery with the Kerala tail which wagged.

Medium pacer Basil Thampi (19) helped Baby to add 66 runs for the eighth wicket while his new ball partner M.D. Nidheesh (12) assisted in a 62-run stand for the ninth wicket as Kerala posted a formidable total. Kerala pinched two late wickets to reduce the host to 14 for two at stumps.

Also read | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bowlers give Mumbai an upper hand over Andhra

A Kerala collapse looked very remote when the overnight batters Krishna Prasad and Rohan Prem negotiated the Assam attack without any alarms in the first session and furthered the second wicket stand to 84 runs. Rohan overcame the tentative start to score briskly against the spinners to reach his fifty. But just before lunch, Rahul Sharma foxed the batter with a ball that bounced and had Rohan (50) feathering a catch to silly point.

However, the slide started when Krishna (80) fell in the first over after lunch to Rahul with Rahul Hazarika taking another sharp catch at silly point. Vishnu Vinod (19) clubbed a few boundaries to race to 19 but the batter, going for a quick run, was run out by a direct hit by Akash Sengupta.

Akshay Chandran (0) and Jalaj (1) perished to loose shots while Rahul had Shreyas Gopal stumped for 18. Baby who till then was a wary accumulator quickly switched to attacking mode. He farmed the strike and stepped out to whack boundaries with ridiculous ease against both medium pacers and spinners to take the match away from Assam’s grasp.

