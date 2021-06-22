Keshav Maharaj hattrick helps South Africa to series win over Windies

Keshav Maharaj became only the second South African to take a test hat-trick as he ripped through the West Indies middle order with five wickets to help his side to an emphatic 158-run victory in the second test in Saint Lucia on Monday.

South Africa, which claimed the series 2-0 after winning the opening game by an innings and 63 runs, bowled out the host for 165 in pursuit of a victory target of 324 on the fourth day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

"This is huge for us because we haven’t won on the road for quite some time," said South African captain Dean Elgar.

"There will be teething years as captain but this is a good, important step on the way forward."

The home side was in the game at 107 for three when left-arm spinner Maharaj (5-36) claimed the scalp of Kieran Powell (51), who tried to launch him to the mid-wicket boundary but picked out lone fielder Anrich Nortje.



The world’s top-ranked test all-rounder Jason Holder was caught by short-leg Keegan Petersen first ball, and Wiaan Mulder took an excellent diving catch at leg-slip off Joshua Da Silva to complete the hat-trick and spark wild South African celebrations.

It was just the second test hat-trick in the country’s history, after seamer Geoff Griffin managed the feat against England at Lord's in 1960.



"I just decided to bowl normally and it was a brilliant catch by Wiaan," said Maharaj.

"I really didn’t know what to do after that because the excitement of the occasion overtook all of us."

"My job is to bowl, but whenever we need some lower-order runs I try to contribute," said Rabada who also chipped in with 61 runs in this Test which contributed to him earning him the Player of the Match award.



Rabada was the most successful bowler in the series on either side with 11 wickets.

West Indies had started the day on 15 without loss, but lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite (6) early as he edged Kagiso Rabada (3-44) to his opposing skipper Dean Elgar at first slip.

Rabada accounted for Shai Hope (2) and had Kyle Mayers (34) plumb lbw off a no-ball, but later did pick up the wicket of the attacking left-hander with Elgar catching a skier.

"As a batting unit we let ourselves down but I must really commend the effort of the bowlers," said a dejected Brathwaite.

"We were going well but didn’t carry on. That hurt us. We know where we went wrong, including some technical stuff, so we have to work on that before the next series."

The teams will play a five-match Twenty20 International series starting on Saturday.

(With inputs from AFP)