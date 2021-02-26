Kevin Pietersen to captain England Legends in Road Safety World Series

Former batsman Kevin Pietersen will captain England Legends in the Unacademy Road Safety World Series set to be held next month in Raipur.

Pietersen will be joined by other former England players in Matthew Hoggard, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, and Nick Compton in the team, which is scheduled to land in Raipur from London via Delhi today.

ALSO READ | India to play B'desh in opening game on March 5

Khaled Mahmud will serve as captain of Bangladesh Legends in the tourney. Some notable members of the squad are: Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzaq, and Mohd Rafique. The Bangladesh team is expected to reach Raipur from Dhaka via Kolkata on Saturday, February 27.

The tournament will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium from March 5 to 21, 2021. India, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa will be the other participating teams.