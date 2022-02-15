Kieron Pollard: Shimron Hetmyer will return to Windies squad soon

Shimron Hetmyer's absence in the West Indies squad for the T20I series against India had raised a few eyebrows. The left-hander has been a regular at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is aware of the conditions. But head coach Phill Simmons felt he should concentrate on being fit, and then return to the side.

The 25-year-old, who appeared for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has the backing of captain Kieron Pollard.

Pollard assured that Hetmyer is definitely among the pool of players for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. "I think the coaches have spoken on their assessment of Shimron. I miss Shimron when he is not around. He is a young player and a superstar in his own right. He will get it right and get back to the West Indies squad pretty soon. I will be looking forward to having him," he told reporters ahead of the first T20I against India at the Eden Gardens.

"We know what he can do as an individual and he has a bright future. You can never write off a guy who is 25. My love for Shimron is paramount, and he knows that and we all know that. It is a matter of time for him to do all that is necessary to get back to the team. We will welcome him with open arms," said Pollard, who has been a giant for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The Windies of the future

The big man wants the young Windies players, who are selected in the IPL, to learn from the tournament. "What I see is that these youngsters, such as Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Hetmyer, want to do well. Some of the guys are selected in the IPL and if they can use that experience to enhance their knowledge, and get some expertise from the coaching staff, it augurs well for us."

As a leader, Pollard has the support of former captain Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran, who is perhaps the skipper for the future. "Jason has been fantastic in the last couple of series. He has found his own. As a senior in the dressing room, it is all about sharing experiences.

"I think Nicholas is doing some good things on the cricket field. He is still trying to find his feett to become consistent and perform as an individual before thinking about leadership. He is in a good space. We have had a lot of conversations. He has got different opportunities at different times."