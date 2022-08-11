Cricket

KL Rahul declared fit for India’s Zimbabwe ODIs, replaces Dhawan as captain

KL Rahul will make a return to the national side after being sidelined for over two months and will replace Shikhar Dhawan as captain for the three-match ODI series.

Team Sportstar
11 August, 2022 21:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul will replace Shikhar Dhawan as captain for India’s upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe.

FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul will replace Shikhar Dhawan as captain for India’s upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

India opener KL Rahul has regained fitness to feature in the three-ODI tour to Zimbabwe ahead of the Asia Cup later this month.

The BCCI Medical Team has cleared Rahul to play the series on Thursday. Rahul will take over leadership duties of the side from Shikhar Dhawan who was earlier named captain of the 15-member squad.

Rahul has suffered a spate of injuries over the last two months, post the IPL 2022 season. He was ruled out of India’s tour to England and Ireland and also missed the home series against South Africa with an abdominal injury.

The 30-year-old also missed the recent limited-overs tour to West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19. Besides Rahul, all-rounders Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar are also expected to make their international returns through the series after being sidelined with injuries over recent months.

The three-match series will be played between August 18-22 in Harare.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs vs Zimbabwe:
KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

