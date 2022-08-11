KL Rahul declared fit for India’s Zimbabwe ODIs, replaces Dhawan as captain

India opener KL Rahul has regained fitness to feature in the three-ODI tour to Zimbabwe ahead of the Asia Cup later this month.

The BCCI Medical Team has cleared Rahul to play the series on Thursday. Rahul will take over leadership duties of the side from Shikhar Dhawan who was earlier named captain of the 15-member squad.

Rahul has suffered a spate of injuries over the last two months, post the IPL 2022 season. He was ruled out of India’s tour to England and Ireland and also missed the home series against South Africa with an abdominal injury.

The 30-year-old also missed the recent limited-overs tour to West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19. Besides Rahul, all-rounders Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar are also expected to make their international returns through the series after being sidelined with injuries over recent months.

The three-match series will be played between August 18-22 in Harare.