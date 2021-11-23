India vs New Zealand Test series: K.L. Rahul out, Suryakumar Yadav in

India opener K.L. Rahul has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting in Kanpur from Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that the batsman has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh, and will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academ in Bengaluru. He is expected to be fit before the tour of South Africa in mid-December.

READ| Cheteshwar Pujara: Being fearless has helped me enjoy my game

The first Test against the Proteas starts December 17 at Johannesburg.

The All India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as Rahul's replacement for the Tests against the Kiwis.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna