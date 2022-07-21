Cricket

KL Rahul tests COVID-19 positive before West Indies T20Is

India’s senior batter KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the T20I series against West Indies.

Team Sportstar
21 July, 2022 20:20 IST
KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19.

KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19. | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

India’s senior batter KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly told reporters in Mumbai after the Apex Council Meeting,

Rahul had also addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy on Thursday afternoon before testing positive later in the day.

The BCCI president also informed that a member of India’s Commonwealth Games-bound women’s team has also tested positive for the virus and is being under observation.

Rahul returned to the Indian team for the West Indies series after undergoing a surgery in Germany, but with COVID-19, he remains a doubtful starter. 

