KL Rahul tests COVID-19 positive before West Indies T20Is

India’s senior batter KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly told reporters in Mumbai after the Apex Council Meeting,
Rahul had also addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy on Thursday afternoon before testing positive later in the day.
The BCCI president also informed that a member of India’s Commonwealth Games-bound women’s team has also tested positive for the virus and is being under observation.
Rahul returned to the Indian team for the West Indies series after undergoing a surgery in Germany, but with COVID-19, he remains a doubtful starter.
