K. L. Rahul retains third position in ICC T20I rankings

K. L. Rahul retained his third position in the ICC men’s T20I player rankings for batsmen released on Wednesday.

Rahul and Virat Kohli - who climbed up a position to take the seventh spot - are the only two Indians to feature in the top-10 in all three categories - batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders. With 816 points, Rahul is behind Dawid Malan (915) and Babar Azam (820) in the list, while Kohli has 697 points in his kitty.

Kohli is ranked inside top-10 in all the three formats; he occupies the top position in ODI rankings for batsmen and the second place among Test batsmen.

Career-best ranking spots

Among others, New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and fast bowler Tim Southee reached their career-best positions after having played important roles in the 2-1 series win over Pakistan.

Seifert advanced 24 slots to ninth, after a fine run in the home series saw him top the aggregate with 176 runs. Southee’s six wickets in the rubber have lifted him from 13th to seventh.

RELATED | Kohli closes the gap to top spot in ICC Test rankings

Seifert, who was named the player of the series, had a previous highest ranking of 32nd in August this year. Southee’s six wickets, which included a haul of four for 21 in the second match, enabled him to better his previous best of 10th position accomplished in November last year. Southee now has top 10 ranking-spots in all three formats, having been fourth in Tests and ninth in ODIs at some point in his career.

Devon Conway (up 10 places to 62nd) and Glenn Phillips (up 15 places to a career-best 72nd) are the other New Zealand players to move up in the rankings for batsmen, while fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn progressed from 134th to the 92nd place after finishing with five wickets in the series.

Hafeez, Rizwan move up

Mohammad Hafeez’s 140 runs, which included an unbeaten 99 in the second match, saw him move up 14 spots to reach the 33rd position. Mohammad Rizwan’s 158 runs, including a match-winning 89 in the final game, lifted him 152 places to the 158th position.

ALSO READ | Warner ruled out of Boxing Day Test

Among bowlers, Faheem Ashraf moved up 22 places to the 13th position, Shaheen Afridi gained 11 ranks to reach a career-best 16th position and Harif Rauf’s five wickets in the series helped him climb 42 places to 67th.

The Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are at the top of the rankings for T20 bowlers and all-rounders, respectively.

In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan lost three points and New Zealand gained three points, but the two retain their fourth and sixth positions, respectively.

England is atop the Team Rankings chart with 275 rating points, followed by Australia (272) and India (268).