Kohli: Available for ODIs selection in South Africa

Virat Kohli refuted reports that he wasn't available for selection ahead of India's ODI series in South Africa next month.

"I am available for selection for ODI series. As far as I am concered, I was always available," said Kohli after media reports stated that he had asked for a break.

Kohli was removed as the ODI skipper, three months after stepping down from the T20I captaincy, by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) last week.

On the subject of captaincy, the 33-year-old said, "Before the selection call, I was told I won't be the captain and I said okay. After the meeting we had a brief chat and that's it. I was not communicated at all."

Rohit Sharma, who will miss the Tests through an injury, was named the ODI skipper and will likely return to take charge when the three-match series begins on January 19 in Paarl.