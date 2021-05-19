Kohli gives Rs 6.77 Lakh for COVID-19 treatment of former India women's cricketer's mother

India captain Virat Kohli has given Rs. 6.77 Lakhs for the treatment of former India women’s cricketer K.S. Sravanthi Naidu's mother, S.K. Suman, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Sravanthi, whose mother is in a critical condition, had appealed to the BCCI, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and many other associations to help her in this regard.

Kohli's gesture was in response to a tweet tagged to him by N. Vidya Yadav, former BCCI South Zone convenor (women’s cricket) and sister of former BCCI president N. Shivlal Yadav, seeking help to Sravanthi, who had already spent Rs. 16 Lakhs for treatment of her parents, who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Honestly, I was amazed at his spontaneous gesture. Such a great gesture from such a great cricketer,” Vidya told Sportstar.

"I am also grateful to the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar who also took up the issue with Kohli," she said.

Vidya has been coordinating with Shivlal to mobilise funds to help the cricketer.

The HCA Apex Council has already sanctioned Rs 3 Lakhs for the same cause and would be releasing another Rs 2 Lakhs soon.