Virat Kohli: Team India is expected to win everything but that's not realistic

India Test captain Virat Kohli feels it has been a good year for his team despite the setbacks at the T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship final.

After a stunning 14th home Test series triumph in eight years - this time against New Zealand - Kohli said that the high standards of Indian cricket need to be maintained.

“The year has been very good for us. We have played very good cricket. There were two setbacks in the T20 World Cup and WTC. Victories in England and Australia gave us a lot of confidence. The Indian team is expected to win everything, but that’s not realistic. We know what we need to work on and improve on and look forward to. That’s our process,” Kohli said on Monday.

“We have set a high standard for Indian cricket, and that needs to be maintained. That’s what we have to have in the forefront of our minds.”

While the team has fared quite well in bilateral series, a few batters - Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and the captain himself - have struggled for form. Asked how the players can overcome the slump, Kohli said: “We stick to the process, but if the mode of dismissal is repetitive, then there’s something we need to address. It’s about playing 60-70 balls to get a feel for it. Sometimes those things happen naturally, and sometimes they don’t, but the only constant is that you work hard and trust the process,” Kohli said.

“That shouldn’t waver because that comes from personal experience, and that’s where you can go when nothing is going right. You have to keep an eye on evolving and weed out repetitive mistakes. Those need to be ironed out. You have to understand and believe that you can overcome these slumps. That’s the battle - the believing.”