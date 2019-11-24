Kohli's 'mood' can swing pink ball Test for India in Australia

Australia skipper Tim Paine on Sunday hoped that Team India will play a Day/Night Test match when the Virat Kohli-led side tours next year.

Speaking at the post match conference after Australia beat Pakistan to take a 1-0 lead, Paine, in a tongue-in-cheek reply said,

"We’ll ask Virat, see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe get a pink-ball Test if he’s in a good mood.”

Tim Paine gives Virat Kohli a little clip in the post-game presser



The Aussie captain is keen to play against India in Brisbane next summer! pic.twitter.com/NCmGqua67s — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2019

India made its pink ball debut against Bangladesh on November 24 at the iconic Eden Gardens and went on to win the Test by an innings and 46 runs.

Although the Test was successful with the Indian pacers wrecking havoc, captain Kohli expects the real fans to plan in advance for red-ball cricket but agrees the pink ball match is a “landmark occasion” for Indian cricket.

“There is a Test calendar, you can plan in advance like you plan anything in life. This [pink ball Test] can be a one-off thing. It is a great occasion. It is exciting even if you are bowling, 80K people will cheer you from the mark,” he said.