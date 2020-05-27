KKR extends helping hand to those affected by Amphan

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders has extended its support to the West Bengal Government in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

Apart from committing to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, KKR has pledged to work with the local authorities of Kolkata and plant 5,000 trees in the city.

Besides, KKR has decided to send out Sahayata Vahan vehicles “to go around West Bengal and help affected people in satellite towns and districts. Ration and essential hygiene items [are] to be distributed to the needy across four most affected regions – Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur.”

ALSO READ | Eden Gardens suffers minor damages

KKR has said that its trained volunteers would follow social distancing norms to avoid the spread of COVID-19. They will use all necessary safety equipment, such as masks, gloves and sanitisers, while serving in the cyclone-affected areas.