Cricket Cricket KKR extends helping hand to those affected by Amphan KKR has pledged to work with the local authorities of Kolkata and plant 5,000 trees in the city, besides contributing to the CM's relief fund. Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 27 May, 2020 16:56 IST In this picture taken on May 25, Odisha Fire and Disaster personnel cut an uprooted tree to clear a road in Kolkata, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. - PTI Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 27 May, 2020 16:56 IST Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders has extended its support to the West Bengal Government in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.Apart from committing to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, KKR has pledged to work with the local authorities of Kolkata and plant 5,000 trees in the city.Besides, KKR has decided to send out Sahayata Vahan vehicles “to go around West Bengal and help affected people in satellite towns and districts. Ration and essential hygiene items [are] to be distributed to the needy across four most affected regions – Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur.”ALSO READ | Eden Gardens suffers minor damagesKKR has said that its trained volunteers would follow social distancing norms to avoid the spread of COVID-19. They will use all necessary safety equipment, such as masks, gloves and sanitisers, while serving in the cyclone-affected areas. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos