Kolkata Knight Riders appoints Ten Doeschate as fielding coach, Foster elevated as assistant coach

Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced the appointment of Ryan Ten Doeschate as its fielding coach on Tuesday.

In the 2011 IPL auctions, Ten Doeschate was signed by KKR, becoming the first Associate player to win an IPL contract.

In the 29 matches he has played in the IPL, the 42-year-old has made 326 runs and has picked two wickets. He was a part of KKR’s title-winning 2012 and 2014 seasons.

“We are very happy to welcome Tendo (Ryan ten Doeschate) back to the KKR family in his role as Fielding Coach. Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years.” a statement from KKR said.

The side also announced the elevation of James Foster from fielding coach to assistant coach. Earlier this year, KKR roped in veteran Chandrakant Pandit as its new head coach.