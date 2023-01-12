Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav: Whenever I get my chance, I just think about performing well

As he enjoyed another Player-of-the-Match award in the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, all Kuldeep Yadav would want for his three for 51 and 10 not out is a fair run.

PTI
KOLKATA 12 January, 2023 23:05 IST
India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka during the second One-Day International at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka during the second One-Day International at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AP

Kuldeep Yadav can’t be blamed if he starts thinking about the chances of getting dropped from the playing XI once again when India plays the final ODI against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Not everyday does one get eight wickets in a Test and scores a valuable 40 only to be dropped in the next game on a track that offered significant turn. It happened to him in Bangladesh.

As he enjoyed another Player-of-the-Match award, albeit in coloured clothing, all Kuldeep would want for his three for 51 and 10 not out is a fair run.

“Since the last one year, I have been trying to back my strength and not think much. Whenever I get my chance, I just think about performing well. I am enjoying my bowling a lot. The team combination matters, so I just try to give my best whenever I get my chance,” said the talented left-arm spinner.

Kuldeep said that in IPL (Indian Premier League) and T20Is, he pushes the ball a bit faster and he did the same on Thursday.

“I bowl faster in the IPL and T20Is also to give the batter one run. So, I just did that here also.”

His batting has improved by leaps and bounds since his comeback from injury and working hard in the NCA (National Cricket Academy) on fitness is also paying off.

“I have worked on my batting a lot of late. Same with the fitness. Whenever I get time, I go to the NCA. So, thanks to the trainers there. That’s one thing I have tried to do in the last one year. Earlier, I wasn’t much into it.”

