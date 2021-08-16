Cricket Cricket Kusal Perera tests positive for COVID-19 Sri Lanka Cricket issued a statement stating that the wicket keeper- batsman Kusal Janith Perera has tested positive for Covid-19. Team Sportstar 16 August, 2021 15:46 IST Kusal Perera has tested positive for COVID-19 - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar 16 August, 2021 15:46 IST Sri Lanka's wicket keeper-batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for Covid-19, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.The 30-year-old was found to be positive during a PCR test which was carried out on the players on August 15 2021.Perera is currently undergoing the medical protocols pertaining to Covid-19.Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series which begins on September 2. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :