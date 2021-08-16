Kusal Perera tests positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka's wicket keeper-batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for Covid-19, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The 30-year-old was found to be positive during a PCR test which was carried out on the players on August 15 2021.

Perera is currently undergoing the medical protocols pertaining to Covid-19.

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series which begins on September 2.