Kusal Perera tests positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka Cricket issued a statement stating that the wicket keeper- batsman Kusal Janith Perera has tested positive for Covid-19.

16 August, 2021 15:46 IST

Kusal Perera has tested positive for COVID-19   -  Action Images via Reuters

Sri Lanka's wicket keeper-batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for Covid-19, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The 30-year-old was found to be positive during a PCR test which was carried out on the players on August 15 2021.

Perera is currently undergoing the medical protocols pertaining to Covid-19.

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series which begins on September 2.

