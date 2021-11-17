Kyle Jamieson opts out of India T20 series

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has decided to skip the three-match T20 International series against India to focus on the upcoming Test rubber. Kane Williamson, the team’s captain, has also opted out of the T20Is.

“We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won’t play in this T20 series,” coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“They’re both going to get ready for the Test matches and I think you’ll find there will be other guys involved in the Test matches that won’t play the entire series either. It’s a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20 games in five days plus travel to three different cities it’s a very, very busy time.”

New Zealand, which finished as the runner-up in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, faces India in the opening T20I here on Wednesday. It will be followed by the second and third T20Is on November 19 and November 21, respectively, before a two-Test series begins in Kanpur on November 25.

The Black Caps had defeated India by eight wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship in Southampton, England, in July this year.

Stead also confirmed that pacer Lockie Ferguson, who had a suffered a calf injury at the start of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, has regained full fitness and is available for the series opener.