No Malinga in Sri Lanka’s second residential camp in Kandy

Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 captain Lasith Malinga will not be part of the team’s second residential training camp, starting June 22 in Kandy, as a 24-member squad was announced on Thursday.

A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the players at the Pallekele stadium.

“The arrangements for the next camp are aimed at becoming the best prepared international team post COVID—19 and to be ready to play at any given time,” said Mickey Arthur, the head coach of the team.

The squad members will continue to follow the health procedures, followed during the first camp, conducted earlier this month in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s next scheduled international engagement, the tour by India later this month, has been canceled while the Bangladesh tour scheduled for late July is still doubtful.