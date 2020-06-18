Cricket Cricket No Malinga in Sri Lanka’s second residential camp in Kandy A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the Sri Lankan players during the camp at the Pallekele stadium. PTI Colombo 18 June, 2020 16:56 IST The Sri Lanka squad members will continue to follow the health procedures as was in place during the first camp conducted earlier this month in Colombo. - Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket PTI Colombo 18 June, 2020 16:56 IST Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 captain Lasith Malinga will not be part of the team’s second residential training camp, starting June 22 in Kandy, as a 24-member squad was announced on Thursday.A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the players at the Pallekele stadium.“The arrangements for the next camp are aimed at becoming the best prepared international team post COVID—19 and to be ready to play at any given time,” said Mickey Arthur, the head coach of the team.READ | England vs West Indies: Out-of-form Kraigg Brathwaite to keep things simple The squad members will continue to follow the health procedures, followed during the first camp, conducted earlier this month in Colombo.Sri Lanka’s next scheduled international engagement, the tour by India later this month, has been canceled while the Bangladesh tour scheduled for late July is still doubtful.The squad for campDimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Danushka Gunatilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos