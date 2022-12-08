IND vs AUS: Leading the U-19 team will be a learning experience for Shafali, says Alyssa Healy

Australia’s stand-in captain Alyssa Healy believes that the experience of leading India’s U-19 team for the World Cup in South Africa will help Shafali Verma improve her game.

As per the guidelines by the International Cricket Council, both Shafali and Richa are eligible to feature in the U-19 World Cups, but ever since the Neetu David-led selection committee named them in the India squad, there have been talks on whether it was the correct decision to include the two India internationals.

Ever since the U-19 players started training earlier this year, neither Richa nor Shafali were part of any of the camps or tournaments as they both were busy with their international commitments.

Healy believes that their presence will help the younger players. Both of them have been with the India senior team for quite a while and have featured in the ICC events before.

“Some of these young players will get opportunities to rub shoulders with these players who have already played international game at the top level,” Healy said on Thursday.

“If you are stacking your U-19 side with your full-strength international side, then that might be an issue, but from my point of view, having Shafali and Richa Ghosh will only going to do wonders for those young players coming through and they can pick their pick their brains in what works well, what does not in international cricket and it’s a great thing,” she said.

“Shafali has been named the captain, which I think will be a great learning for her and a great experience for her. I only hope that it improves her cricket maybe when she comes back for the World Cup in South Africa. I don’t mind it. I think it’s great,” the seasoned Australian cricketer said.

With the tournament set to begin on January 14 next year, the BCCI has asked both Richa and Shafali to attend U-19 camp in Bengaluru from December 19, before the team flies out to South Africa on December 25.

India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on January 27 at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will be held at the same venue on January 29.