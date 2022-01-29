Cricket World Giants vs Asia Lions LIVE Score, Legends League FINAL: Toss, Playing XI soon; Dream11 team prediction, Streaming updates Legends League Cricket 2022, WGS vs ALN: Get the live cricket score, highlights, commentary, updates and more from the final between World Giants and Asia Lions in Oman. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 January, 2022 19:03 IST Former Australia pacer Brett Lee in action at the Legends League Cricket. - LLC Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 January, 2022 19:03 IST Welcome to Sportstar's Coverage of the Legends League Cricket finalbetween World Giants and Asia Lions. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as action unfurls at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.Vote for your favourite athletes and teams in the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards. CLICK HERE TO VOTE 7:00PM IST: 30 minutes away from the Toss. Who are you rooting for tonight? Brett Lee is looking forward to going against The Rawalpindi Express.It's Brett Lee vs Shoaib Akhtar now @BrettLee_58 @shoaib100mph #GameOfGOATs #Howzat #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #T20Cricket #Cricket22 pic.twitter.com/xzHiVuxfZd— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) January 29, 2022 SquadsWorld Giants team squad: Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard(w), Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, Daren Sammy(c), Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Jonathan Trott, Brett Lee, Brad Haddin, Brendan Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty RhodesAsia Lions team squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Yousuf, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asghar Afghan, Romesh KaluwitharanaAsia Lions vs World Giants Dream11 Fantasy TeamWicketkeeper – Phil Mustard (wk)Batters – Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen (c), Herschelle Gibbs, Asghar Afghan (vc)All-rounders – Albie Morkel, Kevin O'brienBowlers – Muttiah Muralitharan, Morne Morkel, Ryan Sidebottom, Nuwan KulasekaraTeam Composition: ALN 4:7WGS Credits left: 0.0 Where to watch World Giants vs Asia Lions final, Legends League Cricket 2022 match?The live broadcast of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 . You can catch the live commentary on Sportstar.