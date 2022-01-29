Cricket

World Giants vs Asia Lions LIVE Score, Legends League FINAL: Toss, Playing XI soon; Dream11 team prediction, Streaming updates

Legends League Cricket 2022, WGS vs ALN: Get the live cricket score, highlights, commentary, updates and more from the final between World Giants and Asia Lions in Oman.

Last Updated: 29 January, 2022 19:03 IST

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee in action at the Legends League Cricket.   -  LLC

Welcome to Sportstar's Coverage of the Legends League Cricket finalbetween World Giants and Asia Lions. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as action unfurls at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

7:00PM IST: 30 minutes away from the Toss. Who are you rooting for tonight?

 

Squads

World Giants team squad: Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard(w), Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, Daren Sammy(c), Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Jonathan Trott, Brett Lee, Brad Haddin, Brendan Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes

Asia Lions team squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Yousuf, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asghar Afghan, Romesh Kaluwitharana

Asia Lions vs World Giants Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper Phil Mustard (wk)

Batters – Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen (c), Herschelle Gibbs, Asghar Afghan (vc)

All-rounders – Albie Morkel, Kevin O'brien

Bowlers – Muttiah Muralitharan, Morne Morkel, Ryan Sidebottom, Nuwan Kulasekara

Team Composition: ALN 4:7WGS Credits left: 0.0

 

Where to watch World Giants vs Asia Lions final, Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

The live broadcast of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 . You can catch the live commentary on Sportstar.