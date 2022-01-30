Legends League Cricket 2022: All-round World Giants thump Asia Lions to win maiden title

The World Giants came out all guns blazing once again as it beat the Asia Lions by 25 runs to clinch the inaugural Legends League Cricket tournament in Muscat on Saturday.

In a high-octane final clash, the Giants posted a record 256 for five on the board after being sent in to bat by the Lions - courtesy a blistering 43-ball 94* from Corey Anderson.

The Lions got off to a fine start with Nuwan Kulasekara dismissing opener Phil Mustard (7) and Kevin O'Brien (2) in successive overs within the Powerplay. Kevin Pietersen was soon to follow after his rampaging cameo of 48 from 22 deliveries, reducing the Lions to 65 for three under seven overs. However, Anderson's counter-attacking approach blunted the Lions bowlers who conceded 22 sixes in the innings.

Anderson's fiery knock was complemented by the middle-order, with Brad Haddin (37) and Daren Sammy (38) firing on all cylinders to help the Giants post the highest team total of the tournament.

In its reply, the Lions waltzed to the perfect start as former Sri Lanka openers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya lifted their side over 50 runs inside the PowerPlay. However, a couple of tight overs from Albie and Morne Morkel saw the back of the pair.

The Lions stumbled further as their in-form batters Upul Tharanga (25) and Asghar Afghan (24) failed to flick the switch after settling in. While late blows from Mohammed Yousuf (39*) and the lower-order lifted the Lions over 200, the team could hardly shudder the Giants who capped off their campaign in style after another flawless victory.

Brief Scores: WGS 256 for 5 in 20 overs (Anderson 94*, Pietersen 48; Kulasekara 3/45) beat ALN 231 for 8 in 20 overs (Yousuf 39*, Jayasuriya 38; A Morkel 3/38) by 25 runs