The inaugural Legends League Cricket is set to kick off with a fierce battle between former India openers.

India Capitals’ Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag of Gujarat Giants will square off to initiate the 20-day long League starting from September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The action will shift to Lucknow next, where Harbhajan Singh’s Manipal Tigers will take on Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings on September 18.

Legends League Cricket format explained

LLC 2022 will feature four teams, who will be playing twice against each other during the 12-match league stage. There will be four rest days in between the matches.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2 with the winner directly advancing to the final to be played on October 5.

However, the loser of the Qualifier will get another chance to make the final when it goes up against the third-placed team on October 3 in the Eliminator.

When and where to watch the Legends League Cricket matches?

All LLC 2022 matches are set to start at 7:30 pm IST except the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 25 and the Qualifier on October 2 in Jodhpur.

The matches are available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and will be telecast live and exclusive on the Sony Sports Network.

What are the venues for the Legends League Cricket?

The league stages will be held across five venues — Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur — with the first qualifier slated to be held in Jodhpur. The venue for the Eliminator and final will be announced soon.

How to purchase tickets for Legends League Cricket?

Tickets for the matches are available exclusively on BookMyShow. Fans can also get tickets for the special benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants, which will be played on September 16.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Full Schedule

Friday, 16th September- Special Match: India Maharajas vs World Giants (7:30 pm; Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Saturday, 17th September- India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants (7:30 pm; Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Sunday, 18th September- Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Monday, 19th September- Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers (7:30 pm; BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Wednesday, 21st September- India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Thursday, 22nd September- Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers (7:30 pm; Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi)

Saturday, 24th September- India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi)

Sunday, 25th September- India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants (4:00 pm; Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi)

Monday, 26th September- Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack)

Tuesday, 27th September- Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack)

Thursday, 29th September- India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers (7:30 pm; Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack)

Friday, 30th September- Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur)

Saturday, 1st October- India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers (7:30 pm; Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur)

Sunday, 2nd October- Qualifier (Rank 1 vs Rank 2) (4 pm; Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur)

Monday, 3rd October- Eliminator (Rank 3 vs Loser of Q1) (7:30 pm, TBD)

Wednesday, 5th October- Final (Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator) (7:30 pm, TBD)