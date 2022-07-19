Cricket

West Indies batter Lendl Simmons retires from international cricket

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket but said he would continue playing franchise cricket.

19 July, 2022
Lendl Simmons was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2012 and 2016.

Lendl Simmons was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2012 and 2016. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Indies batter Lendl Simmons announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

“I’m closing this chapter of international cricket having played 144 matches and scoring 3,763 runs across formats,” Simmons said in a social media post.

The right-hand batter from Trinidad made his debut for the West Indies in 2006, and went on to play 136 One-Day and Twenty20 international matches. Simmons was a part of West Indies’ T20 World Cup winning sides in 2012 and 2016.

His last appearance for the team came during the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October 2021.

Simmons averaged 31.58 in the 50-over format, and 26.78 in T20Is. His figure in Tests is an unimpressive 17.37.

Simmons added in his statement that he will continue to play franchise cricket. The 37-year-old is the leading run-scorer of the Caribbean Premier League with 2,629 runs, having played for Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs.

Simmons has also represented franchises like Mumbai Indians, Brisbane Heat, Karachi Kings across global T20 leagues.

Earlier in the day, West Indian wicketkeeper batsman Denesh Ramdin had also announced his retirement.

