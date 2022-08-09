Cricket

Lisa Keightley to quit England women's head coach role

Keightley’s last series will be September’s visit of India. The ECB will now begin the recruitment process for the new England Women Head Coach.

Team Sportstar
Keightley has been in the role since January 2020, taking the team to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the final of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday have announced that England Women’s Head Coach Lisa Keightley is set to leave her role at the end of the summer after informing the ECB she wouldn’t be seeking a contract extension.

Keightley has been in the role since January 2020, taking the team to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the final of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Director of England Women’s Cricket Jonathan Finch said: “We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and passion Lisa has shown over the last two-and-a-half years in the role. Leading an international team is challenging at the best of times. It is more challenging during a pandemic, and Lisa has been able to continue the development of the team during what has been the toughest period we have faced off the field.”

