Cricket

Pakistan vs England: Livingstone ruled out of Test series with knee injury

The 29-year-old Livingstone, who made his Test debut here, jarred his knee while fielding on the boundary on day two on Friday.

AP
Rawalpindi 05 December, 2022 11:41 IST
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England allrounder Liam Livingstone was ruled out of the remainder of the three-Test series in Pakistan on Monday after injuring his right knee during the ongoing first Test.

Livingstone, making his Test debut, injured his knee while fielding on the boundary on day two of England’s historic first Test in Pakistan in 17 years. He didn’t field for the rest of Pakistan’s first innings.

Mark Boucher: Don’t think three formats in international cricket are sustainable going forward

“England Men’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Pakistan with a right knee injury,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“He will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the ECB and Lancashire medical teams respectively.” At this stage, England are yet to make a decision on whether to call up a replacement for Livingstone.

Livingstone made 9 in the first innings and an unbeaten 7 in the second but was clearly in discomfort as England set Pakistan a challenging target of 343.

The allrounder didn’t bowl in the first innings, and team management said he would travel back to England on Tuesday to start a rehabilitation program.

England has so far not decided whether to call up a replacement for the remaining two tests in Multan and Karachi.

