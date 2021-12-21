Lobzang Tenzing named India U-19 manager for Asia Cup and World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Lobzang Tenzing, the president of Sikkim Cricket Association, as the Indian team manager for the U-19 Asia Cup and the U-19 World Cup.

Under the leadership of Yash Dhull and coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the Indian team will feature in the U-19 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates from December 23 and will straightaway leave for the West Indies for the U-19 World Cup, scheduled to begin on January 14, next year.

"I am pleased and honoured to be in the presence of the future cricket stars of the country. I hope to bring some dazzles of these stars back home and to our region. I am also immensely thankful to Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, for giving me such honour and responsibility. His concern and commitment for developing northeast is real and it shows in his action," Tenzing said before leaving for the UAE with the team.

Tenzing has been heading the Sikkim Cricket Association ever since it got affiliated by the BCCI and has played a key role in developing the game in Sikkim and other north eastern states.