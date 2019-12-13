Cricket Cricket Ferguson won't bowl for rest of first Test due to calf strain New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson will not bowl for the rest of the first Test against Australia in Perth after he suffered a calf strain. Dejan Kalinic 13 December, 2019 08:48 IST New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 13 December, 2019 08:48 IST New Zealand has been dealt a blow with Lockie Ferguson unable to bowl for the rest of the first Test against Australia due to a calf strain.Making his Test debut, Ferguson suffered the injury on day one in Perth on Thursday.The paceman had bowled 11 overs for figures of 0-47, but that will be the end of his involvement with the ball in the series opener."INJURY UPDATE: An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat," the Black Caps wrote on Twitter on Friday."Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery."Australia finished the day at 248-4 after Marnus Labuschagne made an unbeaten 110. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.