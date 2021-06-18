Veteran umpire Madhav Gothoskar felicitated at his Pune residence

Madhav Gothoskar, a veteran umpire, was honoured for his contribution to Indian cricket by the Cricketers’ Foundation. The foundation presented him with a shawl, citation and a cheque of Rs. 75,000.



Besides officiating in 14 Test matches fom 1973 to 1983, Gothoskar, 92, was one of the most respected umpires in Indian domestic cricket during his stint from 1967 to 1983. He officiated in Sunil Gavaskar’s record-equaling 29th Test hundred, against West Indies in New Delhi.

READ| Review our case, yesteryear umpires urge BCCI



Amit Gadkari, secretary of the foundation, visited Gothoskar at his residence on the outskirts of Pune in a small gathering. The nonagenarian enthralled the audience by eloquently narrating Law 24 of the game.