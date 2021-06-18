Cricket Cricket Veteran umpire Madhav Gothoskar felicitated at his Pune residence Besides officiating in 14 Test matches fom 1973 to 1983, Gothoskar, 92, was one of the most respected umpires in Indian domestic cricket during his stint from 1967 to 1983. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 18 June, 2021 20:04 IST Madhav Gothoskar was honoured for his contribution to Indian cricket by the Cricketers’ Foundation. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 18 June, 2021 20:04 IST Madhav Gothoskar, a veteran umpire, was honoured for his contribution to Indian cricket by the Cricketers’ Foundation. The foundation presented him with a shawl, citation and a cheque of Rs. 75,000.Besides officiating in 14 Test matches fom 1973 to 1983, Gothoskar, 92, was one of the most respected umpires in Indian domestic cricket during his stint from 1967 to 1983. He officiated in Sunil Gavaskar’s record-equaling 29th Test hundred, against West Indies in New Delhi.READ| Review our case, yesteryear umpires urge BCCI Amit Gadkari, secretary of the foundation, visited Gothoskar at his residence on the outskirts of Pune in a small gathering. The nonagenarian enthralled the audience by eloquently narrating Law 24 of the game. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :