MPL 2023: Ruturaj blitz helps Puneri hammer Kolhapur, Kulkarni shines for Nashik

Published : Jun 16, 2023 20:26 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot en route to his half-century during the MPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Puneri Bappa’s marquee player, and Arshin Kulkarni, the promising star representing Nashik Eagle Titans, set the Maharashtra Premier League on fire in the first two games.

Riding on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s whirlwind 27-ball 64 (5x5, 5x6), Puneri Bappa overhauled a target of 145 set by Kedar Jadhav-led Kolhapur Tuskers in just 14.1 overs in Thursday night’s tournament-opener at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

On Friday afternoon, Kulkarni’s all-round performance helped Eagle Nashik Titans clinch a rain-affected thriller against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings.

Opener Kulkarni top-scored with a stylish 60 that was instrumental in Rahul Tripathi-led Titans putting on a sizeable 195 for six after being inserted in to bat.

Thanks to a couple of rain breaks, the target was revised to 157 runs off 15 overs. Kulkarni with his medium pace then defended 16 runs in the last over after CSK captain Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s late assault in the penultimate over.

Brief scores:

Kolhapur Tuskers 144/7 (Ankeet Bawane 72, Kedar Jadhav 25; Piyush Salvi 3/18, Sachin Bhosale 3/40) lost to Puneri Bappa 145/2 in 14.1 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 64, Pavan Shah 57) by eight wickets.

Eagle Nashik Titans 195/6 (Arshin Kulkarni 60, Harshad Khadiwale 43; Shamshuzama Kazi 2/31, Rameshwar Daud 2/31) bt Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings 152/6 in 15 overs (Saurabh Nawale 46, Murtaza Trunkwala 35; Akshay Waikar 2-22) by 4 runs (DLS method).