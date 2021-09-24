Mahela Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka senior and U-19 teams

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as a 'consultant’ of the Sri Lanka national team for the first round of the T20 World Cup.

Jayawardene, who is currently the head coach of the Mumbai Indians, will join the Sri Lanka team in the UAE immediately after the completion of the ongoing tournament. He will share his vast experience and provide invaluable strategic support to the players and management team during a seven-day period from October 16-23, when the team plays Namibia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in the Qualifying stage.

Jayawardene has also accepted an invitation to be a consultant and mentor for the Sri Lanka U-19 team as it prepares for next year’s ICC U-19 World Cup in the West Indies. His five-month role with the U-19 team will be performed in an 'honorary' capacity.

"We are very happy to welcome Mahela into his new roles, as his presence with the Sri Lanka Team and the U19 Team is going to help the players immensely,’’ said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"From his playing days, Mahela was respected for the vast cricketing knowledge he brought into the game, first as a player, then as a Captain, now as a Coach for different teams,’’ De Silva further added.

Jayawardene was appointed to the dual roles by Sri Lanka Cricket’s Executive Committee following recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.