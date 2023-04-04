M.S. Dhoni to be honoured with a permanent seat at Wankhede stadium

The Apex council of Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to name a particular seat at the Wankhede Stadium after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

According to MCA president Amol Kale, the area where Dhoni hit the match-winning six against Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup final, has been identified and in a bid to honour the former India captain’s heroics, it has been unanimously decided to name a permanent seat after Dhoni.

“We have identified the area where the ball landed,” Kale told Sportstar. However, he confirmed that it is yet to be decided when it will be inaugurated. “We are yet to finalise the date,” Kale said, adding that the MCA will reach out to Dhoni and ask for a suitable time from him.

CSK plays Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 8, and the MCA officials initially planned to inaugurate the seat in presence of Dhoni. However, it needs to be seen whether Dhoni would be available at such a short notice.

The iconic stadium already has stands named after Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar. Two gates are also named after cricket legends - Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar. On April 2, 2011, Dhoni sealed it with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara to guide India to yet another ODI World Cup title, 28 years after the iconic 1983 victory.