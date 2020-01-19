Former India Test batsman Man Mohan Sood passes away

Former Test batsman and National selector Man Mohan Sood passed away here on Sunday morning. He was 80.

A batsman with a flair to play strokes, Sood made his first class debut against Services at Ferozeshah Kotla in 1957 and played his final Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir at Srinagar in 1964.

“I remember getting Sood in both the innings when I first played against Delhi (in 1962). He was a very friendly person with a great sense of humour. He did a superb job as a selector,” said former India captain and left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.





His lone Test appearance came against Richie Benaud-led Australia at Madras in 1960 when India lost by an innings and 55 runs. Sood fell to left-arm fast Alan Davidson in both the innings (0 and 3). In the first innings he was stumped by Wally Grout.

Remembering the dismissal, former India batsman Chandu Borde said, “Davidson used to bowl spin too at times and that’s why the scoreboard says stumped. Sood was a wonderful colleague with me in the selection committee (1985-86) and would come well prepared. He was a fine batsman too.”

Sood was a popular administrator at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). “He backed the players always and was known for his cricketing acumen. A rare gentleman at the DDCA,” said former Test speedster Atul Wassan.

Sood served as an administrator at the DDCA and was respected by the players for his support. “He would take personal interest to ensure we got the best of facilities,” said former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar.

Sood played one Test and 39 first-class matches with one century.