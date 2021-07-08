Manu Sawhney to leave ICC with immediate effect

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect.

Geoff Allardice will continue as Acting CEO supported by the Leadership Team working closely with the ICC Board, the cricket body said in a statement.

Sawhney was suspended in March after several allegations emerged against him following an internal review conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He has since strongly denied the allegations.

