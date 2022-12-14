Cricket

England’s Mark Wood considered quitting Test cricket during injury layoff

Fast bowler Wood says he considered giving up Test cricket during a prolonged injury layoff this year but dismissed the idea as he wanted to be involved in the new approach to the format under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Reuters
14 December, 2022 14:03 IST
14 December, 2022 14:03 IST
Mark Wood played well in England’s second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Mark Wood played well in England’s second Test against Pakistan in Multan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fast bowler Wood says he considered giving up Test cricket during a prolonged injury layoff this year but dismissed the idea as he wanted to be involved in the new approach to the format under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

England fast bowler Mark Wood said he considered giving up Test cricket during a prolonged injury layoff this year but dismissed the idea as he wanted to be involved in the new approach to the format under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Wood missed the entire summer after undergoing surgery on his right elbow for an injury suffered in March. He returned to England’s team for its 26-run win in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan, taking six wickets.

Prior to his return, Wood had not played under the leadership of Stokes and McCullum - who have championed an aggressive, high-risk high-reward style.

When asked if he had contemplated giving up the longest format of the game during his spell on the sidelines, Wood told reporters, “Yes. I wondered if I’d go white-ball only. At some point my body will say that it’s the way to go but I didn’t prepare for white-ball, I prepared for all cricket. I desperately wanted to experience all this, with Stokesy and Brendon, so I’m pleased I’ve stuck with it.”

England won the first two Tests of the three-match series to register their first series win in Pakistan since 2000-01. The final match will begin on Saturday in Karachi.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us