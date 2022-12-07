Marnus Labuschagne’s aggregate of 308 runs in the first Test against West Indies has taken him past Joe Root to the top of Test batting rankings.

Labuschagne was just two points behind Root before the ICC released the latest rankings. Root, meanwhile, slipped to fourth place behind Steve Smith and Babar Azam. Smith moved to second place thanks to his double ton against the West Indies.

In June, Root toppled Labuschagne after becoming only the second England batter to score more than 10,000 Test runs.

Indian batters Rishabh Pant (fifth) and Rohit Sharma (ninth) retained their positions. However, Kohli moved up a place to occupy the 11th place.

The bowlers’ ranking is topped by Pat Cummins, while Ravindra Jadeja led the all-rounder’s chart.