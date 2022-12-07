Cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Labuschagne reclaims No. 1 rank from Root, Kohli gains a place

Labuschagne reaped the reward for scoring a double ton and a century in the Perth Test against West Indies. It earned him 50 rating points.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 15:44 IST
07 December, 2022 15:44 IST
FILE PHOTO: Marnus Labuschagne raises his bat as he leaves the ground at the end of the first day of the first Test against West Indies at Perth Stadium on November 30, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Marnus Labuschagne raises his bat as he leaves the ground at the end of the first day of the first Test against West Indies at Perth Stadium on November 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Labuschagne reaped the reward for scoring a double ton and a century in the Perth Test against West Indies. It earned him 50 rating points.

Marnus Labuschagne’s aggregate of 308 runs in the first Test against West Indies has taken him past Joe Root to the top of Test batting rankings.

Labuschagne was just two points behind Root before the ICC released the latest rankings. Root, meanwhile, slipped to fourth place behind Steve Smith and Babar Azam. Smith moved to second place thanks to his double ton against the West Indies.

Also Read | Pat Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test, Smith to captain Australia

In June, Root toppled Labuschagne after becoming only the second England batter to score more than 10,000 Test runs.

Indian batters Rishabh Pant (fifth) and Rohit Sharma (ninth) retained their positions. However, Kohli moved up a place to occupy the 11th place.

The bowlers’ ranking is topped by Pat Cummins, while Ravindra Jadeja led the all-rounder’s chart.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal schedule
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us