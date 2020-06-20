Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19

Bangladesh cricket icon and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

While the cricketer wasn't available for a comment, his family sources have confirmed that Mashrafe's tests returned positive on Saturday and the cricketer has been in self-isolation at his residence in Dhaka.

Mashrafe's younger brother Morsalin bin Mortaza confirmed the development to Sportstar.

"He wasn't keeping well for the last couple of days, so he had undergone a test. The results have come positive and now he has been home-quarantined," Morsalin said.

Reports by the Bangladesh media suggest that some of his family members had tested positive earlier.

Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, too, has tested positive for coronavirus. Nafees is currently in home isolation in Chittagong.

Last week, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had tested positive.