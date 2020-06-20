Cricket Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19 Bangladesh cricket icon and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for coronavirus. He is in self-isolation at his residence in Dhaka. Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 June, 2020 15:52 IST File picture of Mashrafe Mortaza. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 June, 2020 15:52 IST Bangladesh cricket icon and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).While the cricketer wasn't available for a comment, his family sources have confirmed that Mashrafe's tests returned positive on Saturday and the cricketer has been in self-isolation at his residence in Dhaka.READ: Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh one-day captainMashrafe's younger brother Morsalin bin Mortaza confirmed the development to Sportstar."He wasn't keeping well for the last couple of days, so he had undergone a test. The results have come positive and now he has been home-quarantined," Morsalin said.Reports by the Bangladesh media suggest that some of his family members had tested positive earlier.Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, too, has tested positive for coronavirus. Nafees is currently in home isolation in Chittagong. Last week, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had tested positive. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos