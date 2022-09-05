Mastercard has acquired the title sponsorship rights for all home international matches conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

During this association, Mastercard will be the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) and domestic tournaments held in India.

Also Read Duleep Trophy is back: All set for a full season of domestic cricket

Sourav Ganguly, President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said “The BCCI welcomes Mastercard as the Title Sponsor for home cricket matches for the 2022-23 season. Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a stepping stone towards making India a strong international side.”

“We are in for an exciting period in Indian Cricket as we have Australia and South Africa coming over for white-ball series before the T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year while domestic cricket has a packed calendar with the return of the Duleep Trophy and a full-fledged Ranji Trophy season. The 2022-23 season will witness a lot of action across age groups and I am confident that this will be an enriching partnership.” said BCCI Honorary Secretary, Jay Shah.