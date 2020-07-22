Cricket Cricket England’s Matt Parkinson ruled out of Ireland ODI series The 23-year-old leg-spinner sustained an ankle injury during fielding practice on Monday. Reuters 22 July, 2020 10:55 IST Matt Parkinson (right, seen here with coach Jeetan Patel during a nets session in Napier, New Zealand, in November, 2019) has played two ODIs and two T20Is for England in his career. - Getty Images Reuters 22 July, 2020 10:55 IST England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will miss the One-Day International series against Ireland with an ankle injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.Parkinson sustained the injury during fielding practice on Monday and has been ruled out of the three ODIs from 30 July to 4 August in Southampton.ALSO READ | Amir is part of our white-ball cricket plans - WaqarThe 23-year-old Lancashire bowler made his international debut against South Africa in February, featuring in games at Cape Town and Durban.Earlier, the ECB confirmed all-rounder Moeen Ali as Eoin Morgan’s vice-captain for the Ireland series which takes place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos