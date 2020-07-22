England’s Matt Parkinson ruled out of Ireland ODI series

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will miss the One-Day International series against Ireland with an ankle injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Parkinson sustained the injury during fielding practice on Monday and has been ruled out of the three ODIs from 30 July to 4 August in Southampton.

The 23-year-old Lancashire bowler made his international debut against South Africa in February, featuring in games at Cape Town and Durban.

Earlier, the ECB confirmed all-rounder Moeen Ali as Eoin Morgan’s vice-captain for the Ireland series which takes place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl.