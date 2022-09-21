Matthew Wade reaffirms T20 finisher role by acing pace at the death

Matthew Wade isn’t a name that immediately springs to mind when it comes to finishers in T20 cricket, and yet the left-hander has excelled during the death overs for Australia at crucial moments in various major tournaments.

On Tuesday night, Indian bowlers got a taste of Wade's finishing prowess as he smacked an unbeaten 21-ball 45 to catapult Australia past the finish line in the first T20I at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Wade’s strength against pace and 360-degree scoring make him ideal for finishing. In all T20s, Wade strikes at 153.15 against pace, and that strike rate jumps to 183.27 between overs 17 and 20. His strengths are further accentuated by his entry point in a batting-heavy Australian side. Wade, at 7, is likely to face more pace than spin - his kryptonite. In all T20s, Wade hits at 109.59 against spin. While that strike rate improves marginally to 114.28 against spin at death, the average drops drastically to 14.40 from 30.65. In all T20s, Wade has been out five times to spin at death, scoring 72 off 63 balls.

On Tuesday, Wade came out to bat as Axar Patel, India's most successful bowler of the night (3 for 17), was finishing his spell. Wade faced just four balls from Axar before feeding on a hapless Indian pace attack. Australia still needed 40 runs from 18 balls when Harshal Patel came on to bowl his last over. Wade took him apart, collecting 15 runs with two sixes.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner, had gone for 38 in his three overs and was not summoned until the last over. India's fate was sealed by then.

This isn't unchartered territory for Wade. He pulled off a similar heist during the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal against Pakistan in Dubai. Needing 20 off the final 10 balls, Wade was dropped by Hasan Ali before hitting the next three deliveries for six, including two scoops off Shaheen Shah Afridi, to complete a stunning pursuit of 177. Wade would remain unbeaten on 41 off only 17 balls.

Wade's reputation as bonafide finisher is even more impressive given the fact that he is predominantly an opener. Since the start of 2018, Wade has hit 1225 runs in 35 innings as an opener in the Big Bash League at an average of 37.12 and strike rate of 154.47.

Australia would hope Wade's evolution as a finisher reaches its apogee when the team defends its T20 World title at home.