SL vs AUS 1st Test: Maxwell added to Australian squad after Head suffers minor hamstring strain

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been added to Australia's squad for the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle which begins on June 29, Cricket Australia announced on Thursday.

Maxwell, 33, received the call-up after middle-order batter Travis Head suffered from a minor hamstring strain.

Maxwell, who made his Test debut in 2013, has played 7 Tests for the national side in which the right-hander has scored 339 runs and taken eight wickets with his off-spin.

He last appeared in a Test match in 2017.

