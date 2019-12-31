Cricket Cricket Agarwal set to be rested for Mumbai Ranji game ahead of NZ ‘A’ Tour It is understood that BCCI had asked Karnataka to exempt Mayank Agarwal from the upcoming Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai. PTI NEW DELHI 31 December, 2019 21:47 IST It is understood that the BCCI has asked Karnataka to exempt Mayank Agarwal from the upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Mumbai. - N. SUDARSHAN PTI NEW DELHI 31 December, 2019 21:47 IST India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal will be rested for the high-profile away Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai, starting January 3, as a part of workload management programme by the BCCI ahead of A team’s tour of New Zealand.Agarwal will be a part of the India A squad’s shadow tour, where it would play two warm-up List A games, three unofficial ODIs and two four-day Tests before joining the senior team for the Test matches. The tour starts on January 17.With the Karnataka opener set to leave with A squad led by Shubman Gill on January 10, it is understood that BCCI had asked the state team to exempt Agarwal from the upcoming Ranji game.Read: Bumrah: '2019 has been a year of accomplishments and learning'However, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw will be turning up for Mumbai even though they are also part of the A team.While Prithvi, like Agarwal, will play both formats, Rahane along with Cheteshwar Pujara will be warming-up for the Test series by playing the second four-day game.As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, Ravikumar Samarth has been recalled by Karnataka for the upcoming encounter. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.