Agarwal set to be rested for Mumbai Ranji game ahead of NZ ‘A’ Tour

India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal will be rested for the high-profile away Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai, starting January 3, as a part of workload management programme by the BCCI ahead of A team’s tour of New Zealand.

Agarwal will be a part of the India A squad’s shadow tour, where it would play two warm-up List A games, three unofficial ODIs and two four-day Tests before joining the senior team for the Test matches. The tour starts on January 17.

With the Karnataka opener set to leave with A squad led by Shubman Gill on January 10, it is understood that BCCI had asked the state team to exempt Agarwal from the upcoming Ranji game.

However, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw will be turning up for Mumbai even though they are also part of the A team.

While Prithvi, like Agarwal, will play both formats, Rahane along with Cheteshwar Pujara will be warming-up for the Test series by playing the second four-day game.

As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, Ravikumar Samarth has been recalled by Karnataka for the upcoming encounter.