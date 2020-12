MCA announces squads for practice matches

The newly-appointed selection panel, headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola, has announced four squads of 15 players each that will participate in eight practice matches which will act as selection trial for finalising Mumbai’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting next month.



Ankola and Co. along with with head coach Amit Pagnis were huddled together on Friday for the first time since their much-delayed appointment. The four teams will be captained by Shreyas Iyer (Team A), Suryakumar Yadav (Team B), Aditya Tare (Team C) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Team D).



The four teams will play eight matches at the MCA’s faclity at Bandra-Kurla Complex from December 21 to 25, with each team playing four matches.

The squads

TEAM A: Shreyas Iyer (Capt.), Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Deepak Shetty, Aditya Dhumal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shashank Attarde, Sagar Mishra, Sufiyan Shaikh, Kunal Thorat, Atharva Pujari, Anjdeep Lad, Minad Manjrekar, Atif Shaikh.

TEAM B: Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Hardik Tamore, Tushar Deshpande, Atif Attarwala, Vinayak Bhoir, Sujit Nayak, Siddhesh Lad, Adeeb Usmani, Tanush Kotian, Khizar Dafedar, Siddharth Akre, Mohit Avasthi, Agni Chopra, Aquib Kureshi, Kalpesh Sawant.

TEAM C: Aditya Tare (Capt.), Roystan Dias, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Ankush Jaiswal, Raunaq Sharma, Sairaj Patil, Kevin D’Almieda, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Gurav, Amit Pandey, Rohan Raje, Prashant Solanki, Prayag Bhati.

TEAM D: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Capt.), Sachin Yadav, Gaurish Jadhav, Akash Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Dhrumil Matkar, Aman Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashay Sardesai, Krutik Hanagawadi, Parikshit Valsangkar, Salman Khan, Saksham Jha.