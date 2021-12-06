Cricket Cricket MCA felicitates Ajaz Patel for his rare feat The Kiwi pacer, who spent his childhood in Jogeshwari - in the suburbs of Mumbai - donated a ball and a tee for the proposed MCA museum. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 06 December, 2021 13:49 IST Vijay Patil, MCA president, and Ajaz Patel of New Zealand during day four of the second Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar MUMBAI 06 December, 2021 13:49 IST The Mumbai Cricket Association felicitated New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel - the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings - on Monday for his incredible feat. Great to see boys stepping up to take opportunities: Dravid Kohli backs off-colour Rahane ahead of South Africa tour MCA president Vijay Patil gifted him a score sheet and a memento to mark the special moment. The Kiwi pacer, who spent his childhood in Jogeshwari - in the suburbs of the city - also donated a ball and a tee for the proposed MCA museum."It's a special occasion for me and my family. To be able to do that [10-for] is special. I'm knackered but I'll use my quarantine time to recover," said Patel after the match. "It's a different challenge to bowl back home, that's the beauty of Test cricket, it's about adapting your game plan and bowling accordingly. To be honest, I still don't know how to put the 10-for into words. I'm trying to absorb it, been flooded with hundreds and thousands of messages. It's overwhelming at the moment." Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :