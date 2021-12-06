MCA felicitates Ajaz Patel for his rare feat

The Mumbai Cricket Association felicitated New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel - the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings - on Monday for his incredible feat.

MCA president Vijay Patil gifted him a score sheet and a memento to mark the special moment. The Kiwi pacer, who spent his childhood in Jogeshwari - in the suburbs of the city - also donated a ball and a tee for the proposed MCA museum.

"It's a special occasion for me and my family. To be able to do that [10-for] is special. I'm knackered but I'll use my quarantine time to recover," said Patel after the match. "It's a different challenge to bowl back home, that's the beauty of Test cricket, it's about adapting your game plan and bowling accordingly. To be honest, I still don't know how to put the 10-for into words. I'm trying to absorb it, been flooded with hundreds and thousands of messages. It's overwhelming at the moment."