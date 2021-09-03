MCA apex council appoints review committee for award of contracts

The Emergent Meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) apex council has accepted objections by a group of council members for misuse of powers by certain office-bearers.

The council has appointed a three-member sub-committee to review the process for awarding several contracts by the MCA.

A group of eight apex council members had approached MCA president Vijay Patil to call an emergent meeting.

READ | Mumbai beats Oman by four wickets in fourth 50-over match

The meeting started on August 20 and was reconvened on Friday, with the aggrieved members being asked to submit an explanatory note.

Of the eight objections raised by the complainants, seven were passed unanimously.

The apex council then decided to appoint a three-member sub-committee including MCA vice-president Amol Kale along with councillors Ajinkya Naik and Kaushik Godbole for reviewing various contracts that were alleged to have awarded without following due process.

Meanwhile, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik is understood to have contested charges of having violated the MCA secretary.

The resolution was then put to vote and accepted on the basis of simple majority.

As a result, executive secretary C.S. Naik is understood to have been instructed to carry out the responsiblities by the president.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2021: ODI, T20, Test Series Live Updates

The fact that infighting within the apex council members in out in public on the cusp of the domestic season doesn’t augur well for Mumbai cricket.

MCA club representatives have been hoping that it will not affect the return of cricket tournaments after the pandemic has set in last year.

The MCA has already been forced to postpone the Kanga League indefinitely.