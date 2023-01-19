MCC issues clarification on run out rule at non-striker’s end

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Thursday conceded there was some ambiguity in the law regarding running out a batter at the non-striker’s end and added that it was changing the wording of the law to remove confusion.

The change of wording comes weeks after an incident involving Australia spinner Adam Zampa in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Melbourne Stars skipper tried to effect a dismissal against Melbourne Renegades batter Tom Rogers but found himself being stumped by the TV umpire, much to the embarrassment of the off-spinner.

As the 30-year-old spinner completed his follow-through and was about to release the ball to Mackenzie Harvey, he turned back and dislodged Rogers’ bails, signalling to the umpire to give marching orders to the batter.

However, unperturbed by Zampa’s call, the umpire referred the dismissal to the TV umpire. The third umpire ruled that Zampa’s arm had gone past the ‘vertical’ or the highest point, from where the ball is deemed to have been released.

On Thursday, MCC released a statement on the BBL incident and said the umpires had taken the correct decision.

The MCC, however, added that the ambiguity in the wording of the law could have led to the confusion.

“The current wording led some to think that if the non-striker left his/her ground before the expected moment of release, then the run out could happen at any moment, even after the bowler had gone through the bowling action. That was never the intention of this Law, nor the way it was ever interpreted by MCC,” said the statement.

“It is important to note that this does not change the way the Law should be interpreted -- it has been interpreted that way for the past six years, without much misunderstanding. However, the intention is that this (change of wording) will make things clearer,” added the statement.

The new law reads... 38.3.1 At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground. In these circumstances the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered. 38.3.1.1 The instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball is defined as the moment the bowler’s arm reaches the highest point of his/her normal bowling action in the delivery swing. 38.3.1.2 Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law.

The new law will come into force with immediate effect, said the MCC.