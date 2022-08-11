The Mumbai Indians-owned MI Cape Town franchise announced its first set of five player signings for the upcoming CSA T20 League in South Africa on Thursday.

The team has roped in South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and the English duo of Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran for the inaugural season which is set to be played from January-February in 2023. MI also announced the signing of the uncapped Dewald Brevis, who was also picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year.

MI Cape Town is one of six franchises which will compete in the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League. The remaining five teams are also owned by existing IPL team owners.

While the Chennai Super Kings owners acquired the Johannesburg franchise, Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Paarl and Pretoria were owned by Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively.