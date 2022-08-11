Cricket

MI Cape Town announces five player signings for CSA T20 League

Team Sportstar
11 August, 2022 15:57 IST
Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis were signed by MI Cape Town for the inaugural CSA T20 League tournament.

The Mumbai Indians-owned MI Cape Town franchise announced its first set of five player signings for the upcoming CSA T20 League in South Africa on Thursday.

The team has roped in South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and the English duo of Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran for the inaugural season which is set to be played from January-February in 2023. MI also announced the signing of the uncapped Dewald Brevis, who was also picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year.

MI Cape Town is one of six franchises which will compete in the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League. The remaining five teams are also owned by existing IPL team owners.

While the Chennai Super Kings owners acquired the Johannesburg franchise, Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Paarl and Pretoria were owned by Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Du Plessis, Moeen in CSK’s Johannesburg franchise
According to a report by PTI,  former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been roped in by the Johannesburg franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as its marquee signing.
Du Plessis, who led the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this IPL season, was an integral part of CSK between 2011 and 2021. The franchise is also believed to have roped in England all-rounder Mooen Ali as one of its marquee players.
Ali, who represents CSK in the IPL, had also featured in the marquee players’ list for the UAE League (ILT20) but is believed to have given precedence to the South African League as both tournaments will clash in early 2023.

