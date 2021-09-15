Cricket Cricket Michael Holding bids adieu to cricket commentary West Indies great Michael Holding served as a commentator at Sky Sports for more than 20 years. Team Sportstar 15 September, 2021 22:48 IST Michael Holding in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in January, 2020, during a Test series between England and South Africa. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 15 September, 2021 22:48 IST Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has bid adieu to cricket commentary.Holding, once part of the famous quartet of West Indian fast bowlers in the 1970s and 1980s, served as a cricket commentator at Sky Sports for more than 20 years."I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56," he had said on a BBC radio talk show.ALSO READ - West Indies T20 WC squad: Rampaul returns, Brathwaite left out"I told [ Sky] that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can't just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me," he added.He most recent commentary stint was during the Test series between England and India.(With inputs from ANI) Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :