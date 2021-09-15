Michael Holding bids adieu to cricket commentary

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has bid adieu to cricket commentary.

Holding, once part of the famous quartet of West Indian fast bowlers in the 1970s and 1980s, served as a cricket commentator at Sky Sports for more than 20 years.

"I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56," he had said on a BBC radio talk show.

"I told [ Sky] that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can't just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me," he added.

He most recent commentary stint was during the Test series between England and India.

