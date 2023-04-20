Cricket

Arthur appointed Pakistan cricket team director

Arthur previously served as Pakistan’s coach from 2016-19, leading the team to No. 1 in the test and T20 rankings and victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

RAWALPINDI 20 April, 2023 20:28 IST
File Photo: Arthur will also tour with the team to Australia and feature in the home series against the West Indies next year.

File Photo: Arthur will also tour with the team to Australia and feature in the home series against the West Indies next year.

Former coach Mickey Arthur has been appointed as the Pakistan cricket team director and to the staff for the upcoming World Cup.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group,” Arthur said on Thursday before Pakistan played New Zealand in a Twenty20 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The South African is the coach at the English county Derbyshire until 2025.

“Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances,” Arthur said.

“This is a talented bunch with the potential to be No. 1 across all formats. My endeavour is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute to further enhancing their performances so that we can extract the best out of them.”

Arthur will also tour with the team to Australia and feature in the home series against the West Indies next year.

